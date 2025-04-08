DOJ to disband its cryptocurrency enforcement unit
The department is adopting a more crypto-friendly approach.
The US Department of Justice has disbanded its unit focused on prosecuting cryptocurrency scams. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the end of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team in a memo sent on Monday, Reuters .
When the NCET , its focus was prosecuting cryptocurrency used in money laundering, fraud and theft. In recent years, the Department of Justice secured several high-profile wins in cases involving , and . However, the dissolution of NCET marks the latest government move to implement the current administration's crypto-friendly attitude.
Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at encouraging the creation of blockchain networks. Blanche cited this as his rationale, and ordered the department's cryptocurrency efforts to focus on "individuals who victimize digital asset investors, or those who use digital assets in furtherance of criminal offenses such as terrorism, narcotics and human trafficking, organized crime, hacking, and cartel and gang financing." Any investigations that run counter to this agenda "should be closed."
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also been walking back its regulation of cryptocurrency, such as ending an enforcement case . However, cryptocurrency remains a risky endeavor, with theft still rampant at the and levels. Additionally, the Trump family already has a vested interest in encouraging crypto operations, claiming a majority of revenue from .