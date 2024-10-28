Dutch police say they've taken down Redline and Meta credential stealer malware

Today, Dutch National Police announced that it had gained access to the servers of Redline and Meta. Not to be confused with Facebook parent company Meta, Redline and Meta are a type of malware known as infostealers criminals can use to obtain the credentials of users and companies. Operation Magnus, a joint effort by Dutch National Police, the FBI, NCIS and several other law enforcement agencies, disrupted the illegal tools.

TechCrunch notes that Redline has been active since 2020, while the Operation Magnus website states that Meta is newer but “pretty much the same.” A 50-second video in English posted to the Operation Magnus website also lists some “VIPs” or people “very important to the police” that the authorities are looking for.

Redline is often cited as the malware responsible for the 2022 Uber hack . Specops, a password management company, found that Redline was used to steal almost half of the 170 million passwords from data gathered by KrakenLabs. Even gamers aren’t immune to Redline; McAfee found that a variant was hidden in fake game cheats .

The video showed the agencies accessing user credentials, IP addresses and Telegram bots criminals use to steal sensitive data. Additionally, authorities found the source code for both malware programs on the servers.

While there isn’t news of any arrests being made, the Operation Magnus website states that “involved parties will be notified, and legal actions are underway.” There’s also a countdown for almost 20 hours later, promising more news to come.

