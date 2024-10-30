FBI suspects China-linked hackers accessed officials’ call logs and SMS messages, report says
The group reportedly targeted phones used by Donald Trump’s family, Biden aides and diplomats.
Late last week, the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) they were investigating “the unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by actors affiliated with the People’s Republic of China.” At the same time, The New York Times that phones used by Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris’ campaign staff were among the targets, though it was unclear what data the group may have been able to access.
Now, The New York Times has about the extent of the hack, which is reportedly linked to a Chinese group known as “Salt Typhoon.” According to The Times, aides to President Joe Biden, as well as Trump’s family members were also targeted, in addition to diplomats and other government officials. Even more concerning, though, is what the hackers may have been able to access. From the report:
F.B.I. investigators think the hackers may have been able to access unencrypted SMS text messages on the targeted devices, as well as call logs, according to people familiar with the investigation. They said there was also evidence indicating that audio communications were captured, though it was not immediately clear whether that meant voice mail or phone call conversations.
CISA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment The agency said last week in a joint with the FBI that the investigation was “ongoing” and that the affected companies and other potential victims had been notified. At least 10 companies, including Verizon and AT&T, were impacted, according to The Washington Post. A spokesperson for AT&T declined to comment. Verizon didn’t immediately respond to questions, but The Times the company was “aware that a highly sophisticated nation-state actor has reportedly targeted several U.S. telecommunications providers to gather intelligence.”