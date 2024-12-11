Firefox will no longer support “do not track” feature

Mozilla has removed the “Do Not Track” (DNT) feature that had been present in Firefox since 2009, according to Windows Report. It was the first browser to adopt the feature. This change will arrive to all users who install version 135 and beyond, but Nightly users who opt to test experimental builds can already see the option missing from their browser settings.

Firefox isn’t the first browser to remove the DNT function. In fact, Apple had already done so in 2019 for Safari.

Before decrying Mozilla’s decision, it’s crucial to understand what DNT is. It’s not an order but merely a suggestion to websites to stop tracking you. However, most websites ignore DNT requests, meaning it’s completely useless in today’s context. Firefox’s help page also now reflects this upcoming change.

Instead of a DNT request, Mozilla is asking Firefox users to select the “Tell websites not to sell or share my data” feature. This setting leverages Global Privacy Control (GPC), which is respected by more websites and even enforced in certain jurisdictions.

If you’re more privacy-conscious, using GPC may not be enough for your needs. We recommend a VPN.