Google is making it even easier to remove your personal information on Search

Google has been offering the Results About You tool since 2022 and updated it once in 2023. A part of Google Search, the tool looks for your personal information online and lets you request its removal. Today, the tech giant is announcing the latest changes, including a redesigned hub and the ability to update outdated search results to reflect the latest changes.

The redesign isn't only for show. You can now submit removal requests directly from Search with fewer actions by clicking or tapping the three dots beside a search result. If you manage to have content about you deleted or changed from a website but Google Search hasn't caught up, you can refresh the search, which will "recrawl the page and obtain the latest information." In other words, you can always see the most up-to-date results about you.

While these updates are helpful, they don't introduce any major changes. The 2023 update to Results About You was more substantial, introducing proactive searches containing your info and the ability to remove consensual explicit images of yourself.

While Google didn't introduce any significant changes to "results about you" last year, it did become available in Australia and South Africa last May. However, this helpful privacy feature remains inaccessible in many countries, including Malaysia, where I'm from. Google also doesn't say where it's available, so you'll have to check your Google account to see if it works for you.