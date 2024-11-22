Hackers breach Andrew Tate’s online ‘university,’ capturing data on 800,000 users

Hackers breached an online course founded by far-right influencer, and accused human trafficker , Andrew Tate, according to reporting by Daily Dot . The hackers captured data on more than 800,000 users and revealed the email addresses of around 325,000 of them.

Tate’s self-proclaimed “online university” hosts courses on fitness, finance and content creation, all for the low price of $50 per month. The site currently claims it has over 113,000 active users, which translates to an estimated $5 million per month injected into Tate’s bank account. A source familiar with the breach told Daily Dot that Tate’s website is “hilariously insecure,” so the hack wasn’t difficult.

The unnamed hackers cite “hacktivism” as their motive, suggesting an issue with Tate’s particular brand of toxic discourse and his alleged propensity toward sex trafficking underage girls . To that end, they broke into the website in the middle of a livestream led by Tate, accessing the primary chatroom.

The hackers, who asked to remain anonymous, are currently flooding an internal chatroom for Tate's followers with emojis.



The hackers punctured the safe space of Tate's chatroom and uploaded emojis sure to upset the hyper-masculine influencer and his fans, like a transgender flag and a feminist fist. They also posted an AI-generated image of Tate draped in a rainbow flag. They even got a hold of admin controls and temporarily banned some users. The hackers also downloaded public and private chats made on the platform.

Daily Dot took a look at some of the acquired chat logs. They were filled with conversations about the “LGBTQ agenda” and, of course, “the matrix.” The publication shared the leaked email addresses with HaveIBeenPwned, a site that alerts users when they have been, well, pwned. Incidentally, this isn’t the first time Tate’s site was hacked this year. Back in July, over a million users and 22 million messages were exposed .

Tate is currently facing five legal investigations in Romania and the UK. He is alleged to have sex trafficked and raped minors, as well as forming an organized crime group with the intent of sexually exploiting women. He denies all of the charges.