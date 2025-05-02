Hackers have gained access to the membership data of UK retailer Co-op

A hacking group called "DragonForce" has gained access to Co-op's membership data, the UK retailer and insurance provider shared in a press release. DragonForce actually contacted the BBC directly to confirm that it had the private data of 20 million people.

Co-op's statement says the hackers accessed name and contact details, but don't have things like "members' passwords, bank or credit card details, transactions or information relating to any members' or customers' products or services ." The story is a little different for Co-op's employees. According to the BBC, DragonForce was able to produce a database that includes the usernames and passwords of all of Co-op's employees.

"We have implemented measures to ensure that we prevent unauthorized access to our systems whilst minimizing disruption for our members, customers, colleagues and partners," Co-op writes. The company also says it's working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NSCS) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) to investigate how the hackers accessed its data in the first place.

Co-op's breach is the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting UK retailers. Marks & Spencer experienced a similar attack in late April that led the company to stop accepting online orders, Reuters reports. The department store Harrods dealt with its own cyberattack a few days later.