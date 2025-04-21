Hegseth reportedly shared Yemen attack details on second Signal chat with his wife and others

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly held a second private Signal chat on upcoming Yemen strikes with members including his wife, brother and personal lawyer, according to The New York Times. Sources said that Hegseth shared flight schedules for F-18 Hornets targeting Houthis in Yemen, much as he did on a separate Signal chat the same day that accidentally included The Atlantic's editor-in-chief.

It's not clear that any of the people in the group chat would need to know about the attacks, though Hegseth's brother and lawyer both have jobs at the Pentagon. Jennifer Hegseth, the Defense Secretary's wife, is not employed at the defense department, the report states.

The second chat, called "Defense | Team Huddle" was created by Hegseth prior to his confirmation and included a dozen or so people from his professional and personal circle, (including two senior advisers who were recently fired over leak accusations). It was initially created to allow discussions around routine schedule and administrative information on Hegseth's personal device.

A US official told the NYT that there was no national security breach, but wouldn't comment on whether Hegseth shared detailed targeting information. "The truth is that there is an informal group chat that started before confirmation of his closest advisers. Nothing classified was ever discussed on that chat."

Trump administration officials previously defended Hegseth over the first breach, asserting that no classified information was ever shared. However, Democrats in Congress expressed alarm. "If true, this incident is another troubling example of Secretary Hegseth's reckless disregard for the laws and protocols that every other military service member is required to follow," said Senator Jack Reed, senior Democrat on the Armed Services Committee. "Every day he stays in his job is another day our troops' lives are endangered by his singular stupidity," added Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth.