Proton Drive now has a tier for business users

Proton Drive from Swiss technology company Proton AG now has a Professional tier. It joins services like Proton Mail, Proton VPN, and Proton Pass to receive professional tiers, letting teams select a single individual product that they need rather than signing up for everything Proton offers Additionally, all Proton Drive Business suite users now enjoy 1TB of storage from the original 500GB. That plan offers Proton’s whole portfolio of products, including email, calendar, VPN and a password manager.

If you’re interested in Proton Drive Professional, you can get it for $5.99 a month right now. It’s a discount of 40% from the original price of $9.99. Besides offering 1TB of storage, users also enjoy a 365-day file version history feature. This means you can restore files up to versions from a year before. Proton Drive also has its own equivalent to Google Docs called Proton Docs.

The company has released two new products this year in addition to a host of other updates to its offerings: Proton Scribe and Proton Wallet. Proton Scribe is a privacy-first writing assistant similar to Grammarly and is integrated into Proton Mail, but you can run it locally on your computer. As the name suggests, Proton Wallet is a digital cryptocurrency wallet to hold Bitcoin securely.

It’s clear that Proton Drive for Business is the company’s latest attempt to hold its own against competitors, as services like password managers, document editors, and even a Bitcoin wallet are now part of its product ranks. Additionally, it shows that Proton is now trying to gain more business customers, especially with the lower price point now.

