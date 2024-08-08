Proton Pass now supports Touch ID and Windows Hello biometric logins

You’ll need a Pass Plus plan or above to use it.

Proton’s password manager is gradually catching up with rivals like 1Password. The company, known initially for its encrypted email and VPN services, added biometric authentication to its Proton Pass app, which came out of beta earlier this year. The feature works with Touch ID on macOS and Windows Hello on Microsoft’s desktop OS.

Like with many other services, biometric authentication lets Proton Pass users quickly unlock the security app using their fingerprint or face without typing the login password every time. However, it isn’t available for free users: Only those on a Pass Plus plan (and above) get access. The minimum plan costs $23.88 annually or $4.99 if you’d rather pay monthly.

Proton is also fleshing out its password manager to include identities, meaning it can autofill forms with your contact info in one click. Similar to biometric authentication, this type of feature has been seen countless times in competing products. Still, it (along with the recent addition of dark-web scouring) shows Proton is dedicated to building out its encryption-focused password manager, which initially launched in beta in early 2023.

Unlike biometric logins, identities are available for free users — not just those on a paid plan.

“With the introduction of identities and biometric authentication, Proton Pass is significantly boosting productivity for our users,” said Son Nguyen Kim, Proton Pass product lead. “These features not only enhance our security offerings but also streamline everyday tasks, allowing users to save time and reduce stress in managing their digital lives.”

The new features are available today in the Proton Pass app for Windows and Mac.