The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine is fully back in action with saving pages

It's another feature restored after DDoS attacks on the nonprofit last month.

The Internet Archive is continuing the recovery process after a series of DDoS attacks that took down its servers in early October. On Monday, the nonprofit digital library posted on X that its 'Save Page Now' service has been restored to the Wayback Machine.

Save Page Now is back online via the Wayback Machine: https://t.co/0x24WHlhAc



Web pages archived since October 9 will start being added to @waybackmachine. pic.twitter.com/fbQxXKSRL5 — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) November 4, 2024

The Wayback Machine resumed operation in read-only mode on October 14; now users can upload new web pages to record their information and access them later. As the X post notes, the Wayback Machine will begin collecting web pages that have been archived since October 9 when the entire site was taken down.