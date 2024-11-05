The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine is fully back in action with saving pages
It's another feature restored after DDoS attacks on the nonprofit last month.
The Internet Archive is continuing the recovery process after a series of that took down its servers in early October. On Monday, the nonprofit digital library on X that its 'Save Page Now' service has been restored to the Wayback Machine.
Save Page Now is back online via the Wayback Machine: https://t.co/0x24WHlhAc
Web pages archived since October 9 will start being added to @waybackmachine. pic.twitter.com/fbQxXKSRL5
— Internet Archive (@internetarchive) November 4, 2024
The Wayback Machine resumed operation on October 14; now users can upload new web pages to record their information and access them later. As the X post notes, the Wayback Machine will begin collecting web pages that have been archived since October 9 when the entire site was taken down.
The October DDoS attacks coincided with the Internet Archive's move to disclose a data breach that saw more than 31 million records taken. Security researcher Troy Hunt, who runs the service for monitoring compromised accounts, that the two actions against the Internet Archive were "entirely coincidental" and likely taken by "multiple parties."