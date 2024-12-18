TP-Link routers are being investigated by several US authorities

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According to the Wall Street Journal , various US authorities are investigating TP-Link's routers, linking them to China-backed cyberattacks. The Commerce, Justice and Defense departments each have their own investigations, and sources told the Journal the Commerce Department has subpoenaed TP-Link. These investigations may contribute to a potential ban on these routers next year.

In September, the Journal reported on a wave of Chinese cyberattacks in the US that involved many TP-Link routers. The attackers targeted government organizations and Defense Department suppliers, as well as non-government organizations and think tanks.

TP-Link currently holds about 65 percent of the US router market for small businesses and homes. They're also widely used by the Department of Defense and NASA. But sources told the Journal the devices often ship with security flaws, and that the company fails to address these issues or engage with the security community.

"We welcome any opportunities to engage with the U.S. government to demonstrate that our security practices are fully in line with industry security standards, and to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the U.S. market, U.S. consumers, and addressing U.S. national security risks," a TP-Link spokesperson told WSJ.