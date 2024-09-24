How to stream via a VPN on Roku

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Even without native support, there are still ways to use a VPN with your Roku TV or streaming device.

The Roku smart TV platform is an accessible way to watch your favorite streaming content in a centralized location – either built-in to TVs, or by adding affordable dongles or mini boxes, like the new-for-2024 Roku Ultra, to older televisions. One big advantage of the Roku platform is that it's always getting free software updates to keep it current — like the cool new feature that turns your TV into a sort of virtual art museum by displaying famous paintings as a screensaver. However, Roku is less adept when it comes to solving one common frustration of the streaming age: The inability to access popular shows, movies and sporting events because of geographic restrictions.

Using a VPN is a common way to tackle this issue, but unlike Fire TV, Apple TV and other rivals, Roku systems don’t have native VPN support. But that’s not the end of the story: You can still use a VPN to access a wider range of programming via a Roku — you just need to use a workaround. We’ll show you how.

The benefits of using a VPN

When it comes to streaming, a VPN has one main benefit: changing your IP address — the unique number that identifies the general location of the device and network you're using to access the web. A VPN tunnels your connection through its servers to obfuscate your IP, making it seem like you’re watching from elsewhere. As a result, a service like Netflix will see your location as, say, the United Kingdom versus the US. You’ll then have access to a different set of programming. For example, the TV show Friends is available on Max in the US, but it’s only available on Netflix in the UK.

VPNs have several other benefits related to privacy and security. VPN servers have military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, meaning they’re more secure than connecting to the Internet normally. So, since you’re browsing the Internet by tunneling through the VPN, your Internet service provider can’t see all of your browsing destinations (and sell your viewing habits to data brokers).

The easiest way to use a VPN on Roku

Although Roku doesn’t natively support VPNs, there are a few workarounds. You can, for instance, set up a VPN on your home’s router. That allows you to protect the whole network and every device that connects to it, keeping everyone in your household anonymous online. But it can also cause confusion when you want to access local services — and it requires a very high-level of technical knowledge, and only works with certain routers.

Instead, we recommend a far easier method: connecting a VPN to your Roku via AirPlay or screencast. To do this, subscribe to a VPN and install it on your smartphone or laptop. Then, stream content on that device and AirPlay or screencast it to your Roku TV. The icon to do this should look like a TV with Wi-Fi rays.

Engadget

We prefer this method because it’s simpler overall. You can access any geo-blocked content on your smartphone or laptop first and then cast it on your smart TV.

You can make sure your Roku model is AirPlay-compatible by checking this resource on Roku’s site. If it isn’t, you can always just directly patch your phone or laptop to the TV using an HDMI cable or an appropriate dongle.

Choosing the best VPN

While you'll be using a phone or laptop as the ultimate source for your VPN-routed streams, that actually gives you a wider list of services from which to choose. Although each VPN has the same basic functionalities, their price and extra features vary. Before deciding which one is right for your needs and the devices you have, take some time to look at what each one offers and see what other users have to say. Start by checking out our list of best VPNs — and happy streaming.

VPN options for other streaming platforms

Don't have a Roku? Good news: Robust VPN options (or alternatives) exist for the other major streaming platforms, too.