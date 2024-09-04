How to use a VPN on Chromecast or Google TV

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The late, great $30 Chromecast is no more. After hanging on as an option at Google's online store for months after the introduction of the pricier Google TV streaming box, it's gone to the great Google graveyard. But that doesn't mean there aren't countless Chromecast dongles still serving up the best streaming services, even as the the new box and a growing number of good budget-priced smart TVs now have Google TV as their default operating system.

But no matter which generation of Google streamer you're using, you'll need a VPN (virtual private network) to expand your video options beyond your home library. Fortunately, both support several native VPN apps. Here's how to set up a VPN on Google TV or a Chromecast and why you may want to use one.

Why use a VPN on Google TV or Chromecast?

For streaming purposes, VPNs have one clear benefit: spoofing your IP address to that of a different country so that you can access geo-restricted content. If you use a VPN and connect to a different country's server, you can access its content library on any streaming platform.

Let's say you live in the US but want to watch some award-winning BBC documentaries on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. All BBC iPlayer content is free if you live in the UK, but blocked everywhere else. Using a VPN, you can connect to a UK VPN server and stream to your heart's content.

VPNs also have considerable security benefits if you use them on your smartphone or PC. Any worthwhile VPN encrypts your connection to the internet so you're totally anonymous online. Purchasing a single subscription means you can use your VPN on several devices concurrently, so we recommend you shop for a flexible one that supports multiple concurrent logins.

What VPNs are available on Google TV?

Google TV doesn't have as many VPN apps to install compared to other smart TV systems like Amazon's Fire TV OS. Although this may seem like a disadvantage, it's actually a blessing in disguise.

With VPNs, you want to ensure you invest in a quality and trustworthy product. There are many untested or free VPNs available that sell your data or falsify their encryption claims. Although this might not be a huge issue for streaming purposes alone, it generally poses massive security and privacy risks.

We recommend the following VPN services for Google TV and Chromecast:

For more details on why these services top the list, check out our thorough roundup of the best VPNs.

How to set up a VPN on your Google TV or Chromecast

It's easy to use a VPN on your Google TV (and perhaps even easier on a Chromecast). Here's a step-by-step guide for each system.

Google TV

Navigate to the Google Play Store on your Google TV. Search for the VPN you want to install (alternatively, search for the keyword "VPN" to view your options). Install the VPN. Sign up (or login if you already have an account). Navigate the country server list and connect.

Note that you can use your VPN on as many devices as it supports. So, once you've purchased a subscription, it's wise to download it on as many platforms and devices you can to maximize your investment.

Chromecast

If you have a Chromecast, you can still enjoy the benefits of a VPN — you just need to use your smartphone or laptop in tandem with the streaming device. Here's how to do it:

Install a VPN on your smartphone or laptop. Make sure your Wi-Fi is enabled. Turn on the VPN on your smartphone or laptop. Connect your smartphone or laptop to your TV via Chromecast. Begin streaming your content.

As long as your smart TV is under the same Wi-Fi as the device you're screencasting from, you can use the VPN securely.

VPN options for other streaming platforms

Don't have Google TV? Good news: Robust VPN options (or alternatives) exist for the other major streaming platforms, too.