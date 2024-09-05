Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Apple TV is one of the best streaming devices you can get right now that can add Netflix, Disney+, Max and other streaming apps to your boring old TV. But you may not know that, with a VPN, you can use your Apple TV to access even more content. By downloading one of several VPN apps directly to the Apple TV, you can spoof your IP address, tricking your system into thinking you’re in a different country. And because most streaming services license different shows in different territories, flipping the VPN to an international location lets you access a wider array of content. Here’s how to use a VPN on your Apple TV and why you might want to install one.

How to use a VPN on Apple TV

Setting up a VPN on your Apple TV is easy; just follow these steps (these may vary slightly between VPNs):

In the Apple TV App Store, search for the VPN you want to download or search for the keyword “VPN” to see your options. Download and install your chosen VPN. Sign up or log in.

We have a comprehensive guide on how to stream video to your TV using a VPN, which covers Apple TV installation and provides alternative methods for connecting a VPN to your Apple TV.

Why you should use a VPN on Apple TV

As previously mentioned, using a VPN on your Apple TV allows you to change your IP address to make it seem like you’re browsing from a different country. This happens as the VPN encrypts your connection and tunnels it through the VPN’s digital or physical servers located in other countries. So if you’re in the US and tunnel to a UK VPN server, you’ll be able to access the UK Netflix content library and watch shows on UK-only services like BBC iPlayer.

VPNs can also be essential security tools, although their features apply best when you’re using them on a smartphone or PC where you do most of your internet browsing. If you purchase a VPN subscription with your Apple TV in mind, we recommend using it on your smartphone and laptop, too. A VPN can help keep you anonymous online and protect your data from malicious parties or advertising networks. If you care about digital privacy and anonymity, it’s good practice to use a VPN across all devices with internet connectivity.

Choosing the right VPN

Apple TVs only work with a limited number of VPNs. Although that seems like a hindrance, Apple vets the VPNs it allows on its App Store, and you can feel reassured knowing they’re trustworthy options. Every one of the top picks on our best VPNs list is on the Apple TV app store.

We encourage you to do your own research when choosing a service. Although each VPN has the same basic functionalities, their price and extra features vary. Before deciding which one is right for your needs and the devices you have, take some time to look at what each one offers and see what other users have to say.