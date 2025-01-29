NordVPN’s NordWhisper protocol can get around VPN blockers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

NordVPN is known for developing its own VPN protocol, NordLynx, based on the popular and reliable WireGuard protocol. It also supports the tried-and-true OpenVPN protocol. Today, Nord Security is adding NordWhisper as its latest encryption offering.

Some countries like China, India, Pakistan, and Russia prevent their citizens and visitors within their borders from using VPNs. Even if you visit these countries with a VPN app preinstalled, these governments have anti-VPN solutions to prevent you from using them. That's where NordWhisper comes in. The company claims that instead of relying on standard obfuscation techniques, NordWhisper mimics regular internet traffic, which makes it harder for governments to tell if you're using a VPN, though it's not foolproof.

All VPN protocols introduce lag and latency, and Nord Security also mentioned that NordWhisper will likely be slower than other protocols due to its technology. Even so, the company has promised to make it smarter, faster, and more effective at its job.

NordWhisper will gradually roll out to users, starting with the Windows, Android and Linux apps. The other apps will receive support at a later date, though Nord Security hasn't mentioned any specific days or timeframes.