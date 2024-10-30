Proton brings its VPN to Apple TV with new app

Proton announced the debut of an Apple TV app for its virtual private network. The new app, which was "among the most requested features from our community," according to the company's blog post , is available for download from the App Store on any Apple TV. It will allow customers with a paid Proton VPN plan to stream their media content from any location on Apple's set-top box.

Proton VPN was our favorite when we reviewed it in 2023, and it's still our top pick this year for a virtual private network. The service boasts excellent features for security, privacy and usability. Our only real complaint was that the free tier comes with a lot of limitations. But if you're interested in the company's platform, Proton is currently running an early Black Friday deal where you can snag one or two year plans at a steep discount.