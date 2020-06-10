David Lynch's creepy web series 'Rabbits' is back online

Just in case the world was not already enough of a nightmarish hellscape for you, obscure film director David Lynch has released his dread-inducing “sitcom” Rabbits onto YouTube. The former eight-part web series features a family of humanoid rabbits that live in a city continually deluged by rain, haunted by a fearful mystery.

It’s an unnerving and unsettling show — pretty much exactly what you’d expect from Lynch, the warped creative mind behind the likes of Eraserhead, Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks. In fact, it’s so disturbing that it’s actually been used by psychologists to induce a sense of existential dread in research subjects.