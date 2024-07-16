Dead by Daylight spinoff The Casting of Frank Stone arrives on September 3

Behaviour Interactive has shared a bunch of Dead by Daylight -related updates, including the release date for an upcoming spinoff. The Casting of Frank Stone , which was developed by Until Dawn studio Supermassive Games, will hit PC, PlayStation and Xbox on September 3.

This is a single-player game that brings the narrative adventure format that Supermassive has used so effectively in its previous projects to the DbD universe. The story will change based on the decisions you make and how you deal with quick-time events and puzzles. It focuses on a bunch of young people who want to film their own horror movie in a condemned steel mill, only to find evidence of crimes carried out by a serial killer. The game is said to take between five and seven hours to complete.

As for the main game, Lara Croft is now available as a survivor as part of the Tomb Raider chapter, which went live today. Cross-progression will finally be available starting on July 22 as well. You'll need a Behaviour account and a copy of the base game for each platform on which you want to play it. You'll have access to all of the same progress and purchases on each system.