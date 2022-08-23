'Dead Island 2' actually exists and it's due out on February 3rd, 2023

Dead Island 2 is coming. The long-awaited zombie-slaying role-playing game is set to hit PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 3rd, 2023. Deep Silver showed off the blood-soaked sequel with a cinematic trailer and a gameplay video during Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase.

Dead Island 2 will feature six playable characters with unique voice acting and traits, and it all takes place in Los Angeles. The game is designed as a love letter to cult-classic horror films and old Hollywood vibes: It has a pulpy narrative to follow, classic RPG elements and a co-op mode for up to three players. All six of the main characters are customizable, and a brand new skill system allows players to adjust their specs on the fly. There are dozens of individual zombie types to slay, too.

Dead Island 2 is the full follow-up to the 2011 hit Dead Island, though there have been smaller installments in the series. The game was announced in 2014 and it's essentially been in development hell ever since, lost among a handful of studio sales and team swaps. It's now in progress at Deep Silver's Dambuster Studios, which worked on Homefront: The Revolution.

In an unexpected partnership, Dead Island 2 will be the first title to feature Alexa Game Control, a service from Amazon that allows players to yell at a game and have it respond appropriately. At least, that's the idea. You won't need an Echo device in order to use voice commands in Dead Island 2, just a headset with a microphone. And notably, you won't have to start every sentence with "Alexa." The tech will respond to key phrases, such as, "swap to my best weapon," or, "where is the nearest workbench?" You'll also be able to manipulate hordes of the undead by saying "hey zombie," which sounds like some good, old-fashioned fun.