1Password subscriptions are up to 50 percent off right now

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One of the best things you can do for your online security is to make sure you have a robust, unique password on every single one of your accounts. But not many of us have the ability to memorize the login details for so many different services if the credentials are as strong as they ought to be. Using a password manager can make all of that much easier. Our favorite, 1Password, is on sale for up to 50 percent off . The 1Password for Families plan is half off at $2.49 per month for one year. That's about $30 for 12 months of access.

The solo plan, 1Password for Individuals, has dropped from $3 per month to $2.24 for a year — meaning you'd get 12 months of service for $27. So if you want an account for more than one person, the family plan is clearly the way to go.

1Password 1Password for Families (1 year) $30 $60 Our favorite password manager overall is currently on sale. You can get one year of access to 1Password's family plan, which includes access for five people, for $30. See at 1Password

In part due to its industry standard encryption, other security measures and how straightforward it is to use, 1Password is our pick for the best password manager overall. (Disclosure: 1Password provides journalists free access to its individual plan, an offer I've taken up.)

With the individual plan, you can store unlimited passwords and items, as well as 1GB of documents. A family plan includes access for up to 5 people and the same document storage capacity per person.

1Password's tutorial makes it easy to import your credentials from other password managers. The app rates the strength of each of your passwords so you can quickly see which ones you should update.

There's an "open and fill" option that opens a website and plugs in your credentials to sign you in. What's more, 1Password offers support for passkeys, login credentials that are stored on your devices and protected by a PIN or biometric authentication method such as facial recognition or a fingerprint.

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