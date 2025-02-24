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The 8BitDo M Edition Retro Mechanical Keyboard is now 40 percent off at Woot, down to $60, the lowest it's ever been. It's a newer version of the Retro 108 Mechanical Keyboard (without the numpad) that ships with a pair of programmable "Super Buttons" which resemble gigantic versions of the A and B buttons on an old game controller.

This 87-key keyboard has top-mounted hot-swappable PCBs, making it perfect for enthusiasts who like to tinker with their keyboards. It boasts three connection modes: wired, wireless 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth, and you can use the top left knob to swap between them.

8BitDo 8BitDo M Edition Retro Mechanical Keyboard $59.99 $99.99 8BitDo's M Edition Retro Mechanical Keyboard is 40 percent off right now. This deal is part of a larger sale at Woot. See at Woot

For users who want to do some custom key mapping, 8BitDo offers its Ultimate Software V2. However, it's only available on Windows. You can still use this keyboard on Mac, but the software won't work.

Woot has more discounted products as part of its video game sale . Aside from some peripherals, many games are also on sale. Of note, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to $45, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is discounted to $42.

The sale will only last five days, or until supplies run out.

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