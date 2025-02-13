8BitDo's Pro 2 controller with Hall Effect thumbsticks drops to $38

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Those who are in the market for a new game controller that works with pretty much any device outside of a PlayStation or Xbox could do a lot worse than consider the options from 8BitDo. The brand's Pro 2 controller is certainly worth your attention, not least because it's on sale. The black version of the peripheral has dropped from $50 to $38.39 . That's a record low price.

The other two colorways — G Classic and Gray — have been discounted as well, but the deals aren't quite as generous there. Those versions have each dropped by $10 to $40, which is still a solid offer.

8Bitdo 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller You can currently get the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller for up to 23 percent off. The peripheral works with Nintendo Switch, phones, tablets, PCs, Apple TV, Mac, Steam Deck and Raspberry Pi. See at Amazon

These discounts are for variants of the Pro 2 with Hall Effect thumbsticks. These should prevent stick drift (an issue that had emerged with Nintendo's own Joy-Con controllers for the Switch) and help you to aim more precisely. In fact, the 8BitDo Pro 2 is among our picks for the best Switch controllers .

Along with the Switch, the Pro 2 controller is compatible with Apple devices (i.e. those running iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS), Android devices, Windows PC, Steam Deck and Raspberry Pi. The controller is deeply programmable, thanks to 8BitDo's Ultimate software, which you can even use to set up macros for the controller.

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