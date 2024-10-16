8BitDo's Retro Mechanical Keyboard is on sale for $60 right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Sure, a sleek, modern device is great, but there's something so delightfully wholesome about a design that calls back to foregone times. Such is the case for 8Bitdo's Retro Mechanical Keyboard, a clickety-clackity device that looks like it belongs in another decade. Right now, the keyboard is on sale at Woot for $60, down from $100 — a 40 percent discount. You can get it for this all-time low price on Woot for the next three days or until it sells out.

The 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is a solid choice in its own right, but its the look that really sold us. We added it to our list of best retro gaming gifts last year since it's a much more fun way to get someone that keyboard they've been needing without feeling like your gift is boring and practical.

This keyboard may not be the very best option, technically (see our favorite gaming keyboards here) but it's more than just a pretty (or should we say funky?) face. The 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is a tenkeyless style board with bluetooth connection, 2.4Ghz wireless modes and USB connectivity. It also comes with two big red buttons that you can program to any keyboard function. Use it with Windows or Android devices and feel transported to another time as you clack away.

