A Beats headphone sale includes all-time lows on the Solo 4 and Powerbeats Pro 2

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A wide-ranging sale on Beats headphones has brought some of the brand's products down to record-low prices. Take, for instance, the Beats Solo 4. That model is currently half off at $100 at Amazon. Although we've seen those headphones hit this price before, it's matching an all-time low. The same offer is also available at Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

We gave the Beats Solo 4 a score of 79 in our review just over a year ago. The lack of multipoint connectivity was a disappointment and there's no automatic pausing when you remove them from your ears. Some folks may find the fit quite tight as well. However, we feel that the Beats Solo 4 offer improved sound quality over previous models, while the 50-plus hours of battery life is very welcome. If you're looking for a portable set of on-ear headphones, the Solo 4 might be worth considering.

Beats Beats Solo 4 The Beats Solo 4 are half off, matching a record-low price, as part of a broader sale on Beats headphones and earbuds. See at Amazon

In addition, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are available for a discount, just a few months after they debuted. You can save 50 bucks if you buy a pair of the earbuds now, as they're down to $200.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are Apple's first earbuds that include a heart-rate tracking feature. We gave the fitness-focused model a score of 79 in our review back in February.

The improved design helps make the earbuds more comfortable to wear compared with the previous iteration and we felt that they delivered powerful audio performance on the low end. The Powerbeats Pro 2 also have a lot of the same smarts as AirPods, largely thanks to the inclusion of an H2 chip. That said, the hook design won't be to everyone's taste, and we felt the active noise cancellation performance was so-so.

Elsewhere in the sale, there are some solid discounts that aren't quite all-time lows but still worth checking out. You can snap up a pair of over-ear Beats Studio Pro headphones for $170, down from $350. We gave those a score of 81 in our review. As for the in-ear Beats Studio Buds +, those are $70 off at $100. Those earned a score of 84 in our review.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.