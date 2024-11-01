A four-pack of AirTags drops to $74 in this early Black Friday deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

I don't know where my things are more often than I care to admit. Instead of stubbornly ignoring this it might be time for me to finally cave and pick up some AirTags. A new sale brings a four-pack of AirTags down to $74 from $99. The 25 percent discount brings the set's price to just $1 short of its all-time low price.

Apple's AirTags work within the Find My network and can help you find anything from a wallet to your cat. They also emit a sound if, say, they appear online in a room filled with things and you need a more precise location. The only big annoyance with AirTags is that you have to either slip them into something (like a bag) or attach them with an accessory like a keychain case.

Four AirTags might be a couple more than you need. If that's the case then check out Amazon's sale on a single AirTag. A 17 percent discount brings one AirTag down to $24 from $29. It's worth taking advantage of this sale if you only need one or two.

