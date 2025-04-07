A four-pack of Chipolo One trackers drops to an all-time low of $50

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We'll all soon ditch those big winter coats and the equally big pockets they have built in as warmer weather becomes the norm. But that also means it will be a bit harder to keep track of your things. I lost my phone, alone, multiple times over this past sunny weekend. But, now there's a (cheaper) potential solution: The Chipolo One Bluetooth tracker.

Amazon has a four-pack of Chipolo One trackers for only $50 right now, which is 33 percent off their usual price. It's also the best price we've seen on this set of our favorite Bluetooth tracker for 2025. It also offers two different color sets to choose between and is a great deal if you want multiple trackers (just one is usually $20).

Chipolo Chipolo One 4 Pack $50.00 $75.00 Get the set for 33 percent off. See at Amazon

Beyond the convenient keyhole (sorry Apple), we like the Chipolo One for features like how loud it is when you're searching for something — plus, it never has a delay when you press find. It's also very quick to ask if you've left something behind and works equally well with an iPhone or Android.

If you're not sure you need four Chipolo trackers, or this is your first time picking them up, you can also snag one of them for only $15. That's a $5 discount and the best price we've seen on a single-pack.

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