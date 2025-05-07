A four-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 Bluetooth trackers is down to $52 at Woot

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A four-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 Bluetooth trackers is available for just $52 at Woot. That's a record low price and a discount of 38 percent. This pack includes two white and two black trackers. There's a limit of two packs per customer.

This particular model made our list of the best Bluetooth trackers , and this is particularly true for those already tied into the Samsung ecosystem. We love the design. It's an oblong fob with a big hole for attaching directly to keys and the like. This is something that Apple AirTags don't offer out of the box, as you need a case for the purposes of attaching.

These Samsung trackers are also louder when pinged than the AirTag or the Tile Pro. This makes it a bit easier to find something when the time comes. You can also change the tag's ringtone or double squeeze it to ring the handset, both things that aren't possible with AirTags.

Setup is simple and we came away impressed with how easy it was to locate lost items out in the wild. The companion app, SmartThings Find, offers an intuitive Google Maps-based interface. We found that alerts triggered reliably when we got around three to eight blocks away from the lost item.

These may be the best trackers for Samsung users, but they are also exclusively tied to the company's ecosystem. Don't buy these if you use an iPhone. The finding network isn't as vast as Google's Find My Device or Apple's Find My, but it gets the job done.

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