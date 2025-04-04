A four-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 trackers is on sale for $58 right now

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A four-pack of Samsung's SmartTag 2 trackers is on sale for $58 via Woot . That's a massive discount of 42 percent, as the regular price is $100. This combo pack ships with two black trackers and two white trackers.

They easily made our list of the best Bluetooth trackers . We appreciated the vast finding network, as there are a lot of Samsung phones out there contributing to it. We said the network is "larger than anything out there for Android." The trackers offer a decent battery life of 16 months, and the batteries are replaceable.

Samsung Samsung SmartTags 2 Trackers (4-pack) $58 $100 This comes with two white and two black units. See at Woot

There's also a large hole for keychains, which is something Apple AirTags lack. The ring volume is also louder than both AirTags and Tile Pro trackers. These trackers are fairly hearty, with IP67 water and dust-resistance. Setup is simple, as the companion app walks users through just about everything.

There's only one downside, but it's a doozy. SmartTag trackers only work with Samsung tablets and phones. This doesn't really impact the finding network, as there are millions of Samsung devices out there, but does limit who should make this purchase.

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