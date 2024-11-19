Adobe's Black Friday deal slashes 50 percent off Creative Cloud plans

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You'll only have to pay $30 per month instead of $60 for the first year.

Adobe is making it more affordable to access its apps if you pay for a subscription until Black Friday this year. You can get the 100GB Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan for $30 a month instead of $60 if you sign up for a subscription until November 29. If you're a student, you can get it even cheaper at $16 per month, or 70 percent less than its usual price.

Take note that the offer is only available if you're a first time subscriber, and it requires a one year commitment. You will be paying the discounted rate for the entirety of those 12 months, though, and it's not until your subscription is renewed after the year is over that you'll have to pay for its regular $60-a-month pricing.

Creative Cloud for Teams is also discounted until November 29 and will cost businesses $45 per month per license, down 50 percent from $90. Meanwhile, Adobe Express for teams will set businesses back $5 per month per license instead of $8. Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps gives you access to 20 of the company's creative apps. They include Photoshop, which is probably the Adobe app you're most familiar with, as well as Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign and Acrobat. In addition, you'll also get cloud storage space, social media templates and thousands of fonts with a subscription. If you want to make a website, you can use the plan's access to Adobe Portfolio create it, and you can also use the included access to Adobe Behance if you want to showcase your creative work.

