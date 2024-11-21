Amazon Black Friday deals include a four-pack of Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 trackers for 38 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

A four-pack of Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 trackers are on sale via Amazon for just under $62. This Black Friday deal brings this particular combo pack down to a record low price. The typical cost is $100, so this represents a discount of 38 percent.

This is one of our favorite Bluetooth trackers, and with good reason. They are the perfect companion accessory to Samsung phones. The finding network is vast and the battery life is fantastic. These trackers will stay powered on for up to 500 days, or even longer with Power Saving Mode enabled.

We also appreciate the simple, yet aesthetically pleasing, design. There’s an actual hole for keychains, which is something Apple AirTags lack. These trackers are IP67-rated for water and dust-resistance. This means that the unit is protected from dust that’s larger than 1mm in diameter and that it can be submerged in water up to one meter deep for up to 30 minutes. Just don’t throw it in a lake and you should be good to go.

The four-pack includes two white tags and two black tags, for a little yin and yang action. There’s not really a serious downside here for Samsung users. However, there’s a major caveat for everyone else. The SmartTag2 trackers only work with Samsung phones and tablets.

