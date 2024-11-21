Amazon Black Friday deals: Pick up the Fire Max 11 tablet for a record-low price

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Black Friday sales are here and they include great deals on Amazon's brands like Blink and Kindle. There's also a markdown on the company's most powerful tablet, the Fire Max 11. It's down to a record low of $140 — a nearly 40 percent discount.

This is a fairly recent entry into Amazon's library of tablets, having just been released last year. The Fire Max 11 boasts a large 11-inch LCD screen, a slim aluminum frame and plenty of smart home controls. Of course, it integrates with Alexa for voice controls. This is the cooler and more refined sibling of the Fire 10 and Fire 8 tablets.

The tablet uses an octa-core MediaTek processor and weighs just over a pound. There's a fingerprint sensor, support for WiFi 6 and 4GB of RAM. It runs Fire OS 8, which allows for split-screen and picture-in-picture features. This lets users slam some emails while, say, keeping an eye on a YouTube video.

The tablet integrates with a keyboard and stylus, but those cost extra. There are some minor downsides. First of all, this is an ad-supported model that'll throw advertisements on the lock screen. In my experience, these are surprisingly unobtrusive. I hate ads and barely notice them. This sale is also for the 64GB version. That's not a whole lot of room but the tablet does come with a microSD reader for up to 1TB of additional storage.

There are a whole bunch of Amazon items on sale right now for Black Friday. These deals include the Kindle Paperwhite for $130 and the Echo Dot for $23, among many others.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.