Amazon Cyber Monday deals: The best sales on Kindles, Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and more

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There are two (well, technically, three) optimal times of the year to pick up Echo speakers, Kindle ereaders and other Amazon devices: Amazon Prime Day (now multiple days) and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period. While Amazon likes to save its steepest discounts for its members-only shopping event, it's a safe bet that we'll see the same deals (or similar ones) during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This year, we've seen some of the best prices of the year on all things Amazon, so now's the time to buy if you want to beef up your smart home ecosystem or pick up a gadget as a gift this year. These are the best deals you can get on Amazon devices in the final hours of Cyber Monday 2024.

Ring

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Amazon

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.