Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best early deals ahead of the Big Deal Days sale and everything we know about the event in October

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Since 2022, Amazon has held a second Prime Day of sorts in October and that sale event is coming back this year, too. Prime Big Deal Days returns on October 8 and 9, but we’re already starting to see some decent deals pop up across Amazon’s site.



As per usual, most of the deals we expected to see on October Prime Day will be exclusively for Prime members — and some of the early Prime Day deals we’re seeing now have followed suit. If you don’t have a Prime membership, don’t fret too much — there are always a few discounts available for all shoppers. However, if you pay the $139 annual fee for Prime, now’s the time to put it to even better use. These are the best early Prime Day deals we’ve found ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. We’ll be updating this post regularly in the lead-up to October Prime Day, so check back for the latest deals.

Prime Day deals on Apple gear

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

While it'd be wishful thinking to see discounts on the new AirPods or Apple Watch Series 10, there are still some decent Apple deals you can snag right now on iPads and accessories, plus some Beats gear.

Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

We expect to see more Amazon gear go on sale as we get closer to October Prime Day, but for now, these discounts present a good opportunity to save on a few of our favorites.

Prime Day deals on tech

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Early Prime Day deals on tech include discounts on robot vacuums, webcams, smart plugs and more. There are also gaming accessories that you can grab for cheap, along with storage gear in all shapes and sizes.

Streaming subscription deals

Paramount+

While these discounts aren't technically October Prime day tech deals, we'd be remiss not to mention them. While sales on streaming services are becoming more common, there isn't as much rhyme or reason to them as there is to, say, Amazon's Prime Day sale cycle. That said, if you see a discount on a service you've been meaning to try, it's worthwhile to jump on it.

Everything you need to know about October Prime Day 2024

When is October Prime Day 2024?

October Prime Day will be held on October 8 and 9 this year.

What is October Prime Day?

October Prime Day is a members-only sale event run by Amazon in which the online retailer has thousands of sales on its site that are exclusively available to those with an active Prime members.

How long is October Prime Day?

October Prime Day will last two full days.

What is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Most October Prime Day deals will not be revealed until the days of the event. However, in years past, we've seen everything from clothing to household essentials to outdoor gear go on sale during this event. Engadget cares most about tech deals, and in past fall Prime Days, we've seen things like phones, tablets, headphones, earbuds, robot vacuums, smart home gear and more receive deep discounts.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, because most deals will be Prime exclusives. However, there are always a few decent deals available to all Amazon shoppers, so it's worth checking out Amazon's site during October Prime Day to see where you can save even if you don't pay for Prime.

Expired early Prime Day deals

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice in the lead up to October Prime Day 2024.