Amazon Prime Day 2024: The best early deals ahead of the October Big Deal Days sale and everything we know about the event so far
Prime Day deals have arrived ahead of the next sale in October.
Since 2022, Amazon has held a second Prime Day of sorts in October and that sale event is coming back this year, too. Prime Big Deal Days returns on October 8 and 9, but we’re already starting to see some decent deals pop up across Amazon’s site. As per usual, most of the deals we expected to see on October Prime Day will be exclusively for Prime members — and some of the early Prime Day deals we’re seeing now have followed suit.
If you don’t have a Prime membership, don’t fret too much — there are always a few discounts available for all shoppers. However, if you pay the $139 annual fee for Prime, now’s the time to put it to even better use. These are the best early Prime Day deals we’ve found ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. We’ll be updating this post regularly in the lead-up to October Prime Day, so check back for the latest deals.
Prime Day deals on Apple gear
In addition to discounts on iPads and Apple Watches, you can save a bit on the new AirPods 4 right now. AirTags have a slight discount as well, both in single and multi-packs.
Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for $169 ($10 off): This is the first discount we've seen on the new ANC AirPods 4 since launch, and the standard model with no ANC is also on sale for $119.
Apple AirTag for $25 ($4 off): This is only $2 more than the record-low price we've seen on a single AirTag in the past. A four-pack is also on sale for $79.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $689 ($110 off): This is a record-low price on the Ultra 2, which remains Apple's most premium smartwatch and the one best for adventurers, ultramarathoners and the like.
Apple iPad (10th gen) for $299 ($50 off): The base iPad didn't receive a refresh this year (yet), but Apple did cut the price to $349. It's still selling for a record low right now.
Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones + 2 years of AppleCare+ for $279 ($100 off): If you're really into the muted colors in this collection, this is one of the best deals we've seen on Beats' pro-level headphones with AppleCore+ protection.
Prime Day deals on Amazon devices
It's a safe bet that we'll see even more Amazon gear discounted on October Prime Day, but for now, you can snag a Fire tablet on sale, as well as Ring and Blink security cameras for much cheaper than usual.
Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet for $60 ($70 off): This is more than half off Amazon's 8-inch slab that we consider to be a good couch device, or a first-time tablet for a child. It joins a few other Amazon tablets that are discounted right now.
Ring pan and tilt security camera for $50 ($30 off): This security camera joined the Ring lineup only a few months ago, and this is the best price we've seen on it. It's part of a larger Ring sale that discounts home security gear by up to 50 percent.
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle for $50 ($90 off): It's almost a guarantee that Blink security systems will be on sale for Prime Day(s) and this time is no different. This bundle is 64 percent off, and there are a bunch of other bundles on sale that include cameras, video doorbells and more.
Prime Day deals on tech
Early Prime Day deals on tech include discounts on robot vacuums, webcams, smart plugs and more. There are also wireless earbuds and smartphones that you can grab for cheap, along with storage gear and power banks.
Google Pixel 8a smartphone for $399 ($100 off): If you're looking for an Android phone with a ton of advanced features and a reasonable price tag, the Pixel 8a is the best midrange smartphone you can get right now.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64 ($35 off): This is one of the best prices we've seen on Google's budget-friendly wireless earbuds, which we praised for their solid sound quality, deep Google Assistant integration and small, comfortable design.
iRobot Roomba Vacuum and Mop Combo for $199 ($75 off): This Roomba can vacuum and mop floors all in one go, and it will automatically return to its charging base when it needs more juice.
Logitech Brio 500 Full HD Webcam for $93 ($37 off): Our top pick for the best webcam you can buy right now is $37 off, a decent discount even if it's not a record-low sale. If you spend a lot of your day on video calls, this will be a solid upgrade to your computer's built-in cam. It has a wide field of view, auto-light correction and shoots 1080p video.
Anker Nano Power Bank 10K for $32 ($8 off): This is the cheapest price we've seen for this 10K power bank that has a connecting USB-C cable built in.
Samsung Pro Plus microSD card (512GB) with adapter for $30 ($54 off): Now 64 percent off, this high-capacity microSD card is a great buy for anyone who needs extra storage for their camera, tablet or Nintendo Switch (or other handheld gaming console).
Samsung T7 Shield (4TB) for $280 ($220 off): If you're looking for a high-capacity portable SSD that can take a beating, this deal is the best price we've seen on the 4TB T7 Shield since June.
Baseus 30W/10000mAh MagSafe power bank for $28 ($18 off): Clip the 40-percent off coupon to get a record-low price on a power bank that earned a place in our guide to the best power banks you can buy. It quickly refills MagSafe-compatible phones and has a handy built-in cable.
Kasa Smart Plug EP25 (4-pack) for $34 ($16 off): These are our top pick in our guide to the best smart plugs available right now thanks to their compatibility across all four of the main smart home ecosystems, their easy setup process and reliable connection.
Streaming subscription deals
While these discounts aren't technically October Prime day tech deals, we'd be remiss not to mention them. While sales on streaming services are becoming more common, there isn't as much rhyme or reason to them as there is to, say, Amazon's Prime Day sale cycle. That said, if you see a discount on a service you've been meaning to try, it's worthwhile to jump on it.
Disney+ Basic plan (with ads) for $2 per month: New and returning customers can take advantage of this sale price for three months, so roughly 90 days worth of access will only cost you $6. That tier is usually $8 per month and includes all Disney+ content, but with commercial breaks. As usual with these types of deals, the plan will automatically renew — and the regular price increases to $10 per month starting on October 17.
Amazon Music Unlimited three-month trial for free (four-month free trial for Prime members): Anyone who has never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before can get a three-month free trial right now. Amazon ups that to four months if you're a Prime member that's new to the music streaming service. That's a great deal considering Music Unlimited typically costs $11 per month without Prime or $10 per month with Prime.
Fubo Pro live TV subscription for $50 for one month ($30 off): The service we named the best live TV streaming service for sports content is now offering $30 off all three of its plans for the first month. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70, while the top-level Deluxe package is $80 instead of the usual $110.
Dashlane Premium password manager (1 year) for $39 ($21 off): Use code tk at checkout to get the Premium tier of one of our favorite password managers for less than $40 for the year.
Everything you need to know about October Prime Day 2024
When is October Prime Day 2024?
October Prime Day will be held on October 8 and 9 this year.
What is October Prime Day?
October Prime Day is a members-only sale event run by Amazon in which the online retailer has thousands of sales on its site that are exclusively available to those with an active Prime members.
How long is October Prime Day?
October Prime Day will last two full days.
What is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Most October Prime Day deals will not be revealed until the days of the event. However, in years past, we've seen everything from clothing to household essentials to outdoor gear go on sale during this event. Engadget cares most about tech deals, and in past fall Prime Days, we've seen things like phones, tablets, headphones, earbuds, robot vacuums, smart home gear and more receive deep discounts.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes, because most deals will be Prime exclusives. However, there are always a few decent deals available to all Amazon shoppers, so it's worth checking out Amazon's site during October Prime Day to see where you can save even if you don't pay for Prime.
Expired early Prime Day deals
Apple 24-inch iMac (M3) for $1,100 ($200 off): The discount plus clippable coupon bring the final price for this Apple desktop down to the lowest we've seen. Apple Magic Mouse (black) for $85 ($15 off) : The white version of Apple's popular accessory is still cheaper at $68, but the black colorway rarely goes on sale. Both mice pair quickly and are relatively light with responsive touch gestures. Apple iPad Air (13-inch) for $720 ($80 off): The large model of our favorite iPad returns to one of its frequent sale prices. It's about $20 more than its record low, but it's still a good deal if you've been eyeing the 13-inch Air. Apple Pencil (1st gen) for $69 ($30 off) : If you have a 10th-gen iPad or older, this is the stylus to get. We've seen this discount for a couple of weeks now, but it's still $10 below the average sale price. It's also discounted at Walmart . Samsung Pro Plus microSD card for $100 ($20 off) : This newly released, 1TB variant is down to its best price yet. The Pro Plus is the top pick in our guide to the best microSD cards . Beats Fit Pro earbuds for $159 ($41 off) : Our overall favorite pair of earbuds for running are on sale for $41 off. They've hit this price point often over the past few months, but it's a decent discount on buds we found to be comfortable with a secure fit and great audio quality. Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($51 off): They're a tad old at this point, but the Studio Buds remain a decent buy at under $100. Amazon Echo Show 5 + Sengled smart light bulb bundle for $60 ($50 off): This bundle gives you one of our favorite smart displays (which makes an excellent alarm clock) and a top pick in our best smart light bulbs guide at a 45-percent discount. iRobot Roomba Vac robot vacuum for $170 ($80 off): This affordable robo-vac is only $10 more than it was during July Prime Day right now, making it an even better option if you want a robot vacuum without spending a ton. 8BitDo Ultimate C wired gaming controller for $15 ($5 off): Now at $1 cheaper than it was during Prime Day in July, this 8BitDo accessory is an even better option for PC gamers or folks looking for a more comfortable Steam Deck controller. ASTRO Gaming A40 TR wired gaming headset for $100 ($30 off) : Our pick for the best gaming headset is $30 off, a discount we've seen a few times this year. We found these to be comfortable with better sound than many headsets, but the mic performance is only OK. Anker 633 10K magnetic power bank for $40 ($40 off): This MagSafe-compatible charging bank has a built-in kickstand for propping up your iPhone, plus a 20W USB-C port for high-speed, wired charging. Anker MagSafe Charger Pad for $19.19 ($4.80 off): This Qi2 charging pad is back on sale for its all-time-low price, and it works with the latest iPhone 16 handsets. Anker Prime Power Bank 200W 20K with 100W charging base for $140 ($45 off): The top premium pick in our best power banks guide, this 20K brick can recharge most mobile devices and has a handy screen that shows you the power flowing out of it, as well as the remaining charge. Elgato Stream Deck+ for $170 ($30 off): Combine the discount with the clippable coupon to get a record-low price on this upgraded version of the standard Stream Deck. TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender for $20 ($30 off) : Our top budget pick in our best Wi-Fi extenders guide is more than half off right now. While not a rare deal, it's still a record-low price on a handy device that could help eliminate dead zones around your home. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 ($20 off) : An often recurring sale, this discount is only $5 more than the record low. In addition to streaming shows, we like it as a retro gaming emulator and it even lets you play current games through XBox Game Pass cloud gaming. Cosori 9-in-1 air frier for $90 ($30 off): This newer air fry from Cosori has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity that makes it just the right size to cook a good amount of food without taking up too much space on most countertops.
