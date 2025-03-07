Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals: Get the Series 10 Watch for $100 off

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It's your lucky day if you're looking for good deals on Apple devices. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, the Apple Watch Series 10 has dropped to its lowest price to date. The smartwatch is back on sale for a record-low price of $299. That's a $100 discount. The Apple Watch SE got a discount too. The device typically retails for $249, but you can snap it up for $169.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is our pick for the best smartwatch overall. That may not necessarily apply if you're an Android user, since you need an iPhone to actually use an Apple Watch.

Apple Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10, our pick for the best smartwatch overall, has dropped back down to $299. See at Amazon

In any case, we gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a score of 90 in our review. Apple's current flagship smartwatch has a bigger screen, making it easier to see your notifications and health data (it's a pretty dang great device for wellness and fitness tracking). The thinner frame makes it more aesthetically pleasing too. On the downside, losing the blood oxygen feature from previous models is a bummer, but that issue was out of Apple's hands to a certain extent.

It's perhaps not quite worth an upgrade if you have a Series 8 or 9 already. Apple isn't exactly reinventing the wheel here. Plus the sleep apnea detection feature that debuted alongside the Series 10 is also available on the Series 9 and Ultra 2. Still, if you're an Apple Watch newcomer or upgrading from an even older model, the Series 10 is likely your best option, especially for the sake of future proofing.