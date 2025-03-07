Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals: The 10th-gen iPad gets an $80 discount

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Apple announced a bunch of news recently, as the company refreshed its Mac and iPad lineups for 2025. As a result, there are deals aplenty on older models — and now they're overlapping with the Amazon Spring Sale. Take, for instance, the 10th-gen iPad. It's $80 off at $269, bringing the tablet back down close to its record-low price.

The 10th-gen iPad arrived in late 2022. At least until we put the new model through its paces, this is our current pick for the best budget iPad — a recommendation that automatically becomes a little stronger whenever it gets this kind of discount.

Apple Apple iPad (10th Generation) With the 11th-gen iPad now available, you can pick up the previous model for only $269. See at Amazon

We gave this model a score of 85 in our review. We felt that the screen was somewhat lacking compared with those found in the likes of the iPad Air. However, we appreciated several updates such as the switch to a USB-C charging port and improved performance compared with the previous base iPad. Apple also moved the front-facing camera to the landscape edge, making video calls much more palatable when you're using the tablet in that orientation.

If you just want an iPad to help you catch up on reading and email, control your smart home devices, watch videos and stream music, this is probably the one to go for. More resource-intensive tasks will require a more powerful tablet, but this one will handle the basics.

Meanwhile, if you're interested in picking up the latest base iPad, you can order one now. Amazon even has a small discount on the latest iPad, dropping it from $349 to $329. Apple has upgraded the chipset to an A16 and doubled the base storage to 128GB, but there's no support for Apple Intelligence in the 11th-gen iPad.