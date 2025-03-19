Amazon Spring Sale deals include Apple's new base iPad for $20 off

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The Amazon Spring Sale is just around the corner, but you can already save on some of our favorite tech — in addition to tech that's just been released. Apple announced new iPads and MacBooks earlier this month, and the newest, entry-level iPad has already received a discount on Amazon.

You can pick up the iPad (A16) for $329 right now, or $20 off its standard price. It comes with an A16 chip and a newly upgraded 128GB of storage — double the amount in the previous base iPad. It doesn't support Apple Intelligence, but offers features such as a 12MP wide camera, 4K video and a Liquid Retina display.

Apple Apple iPad (2025) Get it now for six percent off. See at Amazon

If you're not fussed about getting the newest model then check out Amazon's sale on Apple's 10th generation iPad. Right now, it's down to $269 from $349 — a 23 percent discount. It's screen is one-tenth of an inch smaller and it offers many of the same features, like 4K video recording and a 12MP wide camera. Plus, it still has a USB-C port rather than the old lightning port.