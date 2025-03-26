Amazon Spring Sale deals include our favorite budget Anker earbuds for $45

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The Amazon Spring Sale has given us a few great deals so far, but anyone looking for affordable earbuds is going to really appreciate this one. Right now, the Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds are down to $45 from $80 — a 44 percent discount. That's an incredible price for earbuds with active noise cancellation.

The $45 deal on our favorite budget wireless earbuds is available for the Black and Blue models, while the White, Green and Purple options are slightly more expensive at $50. However, the latter two typically retail for $100, so they're actually half off with the current sale.

Soundcore Anker Soundcore Space A40 Earbuds Pick up a pair now for 44 percent off. See at Amazon

As mentioned above, one of the great things about Anker's Soundcore Space A40 earbuds is that they offer ANC. Anker claims that using it can reduce potential noise by 98 percent. The earbuds also hold up to 10 hours of battery and up to 50 hours with the charging case. Plus, you can get up to four hours of extra juice with just 10 minutes in the case. The sound quality is also pretty decent, especially for the price.