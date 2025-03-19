Amazon Spring Sale deals include the Beats Fit Pro earbuds for $169

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been eyeing a pair of Beats Fit Pro earbuds, now's a great time to snag them at a discount. The fitness-focused wireless earbuds have dropped to $169 ahead of the Amazon Spring Sale, down from their usual $200 price tag, which is the lowest price we've seen them since January. This $30 discount makes them an even better buy for those looking for good sound quality with a snug and secure fit.

The Beats Fit Pro earned the top spot as the best wireless earbuds for working out in our best wireless earbuds roundup thanks to their IPX4 water resistance rating, comfortable design and balanced audio. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and Apple's H1 chip for seamless pairing with iOS devices. While they're most convenient for Apple users, they also work well with Android devices thanks to Google Fast Pair support. They're available at the discounted price in black, white, sage gray and stone purple, so this Big Spring Sale deal isn't limited to just one color.

Beats Beats Fit Pro $169.00 $199.95 Pick up our favorite wireless earbuds for working out while they're $30 off. See at Amazon

Designed with fitness enthusiasts in mind, the Fit Pro earbuds include flexible wingtips that help keep them securely in place, whether you're out for a run or powering through an intense gym session. Battery life is also solid, offering six hours of listening time per charge with an additional 18 hours from the charging case. If you need a quick boost, a Fast Fuel charge delivers up to one hour of playback in just five minutes.

If you're looking for something more affordable, the Beats Studio Buds+ have also received a major price drop. They're currently on sale for $130 on Amazon, a decent markdown from their usual $170 price. These earbuds offer solid ANC, an improved transparency mode and a comfortable, lightweight design.

We were impressed with them and gave them a respectable 84 out of 100 in our Beats Studio Buds+ review. Whether you're after a workout companion like the Fit Pro or an everyday pair like the Studio Buds+, both deals make for great savings on quality wireless earbuds.