Amazon Spring Sale Kindle deals: The second-gen Scribe drops to a record-low price

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If you've been contemplating an E Ink tablet, one of our top picks has received a good discount thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale. The second-gen Kindle Scribe is on sale for $325, down from $399 — that's a 19 percent discount. Digital notebooks like the Scribe can give you the convenience of a connected device with the old-school feel of writing with pen and paper.

The new Amazon Kindle Scribe received an 86 in our review thanks to its nice design, AI enhancements and excellent reading and writing experience. It also comes with a Premium Pen that has a rubberized top to symbolize an eraser. Our biggest quip was its cost, but that's somewhat less concerning thanks to this discount.

The Scribe isn't the only Kindle discounted for the Amazon Spring Sale. You can grab the Kindle Colorsoft for $225 right now, which is 20 percent off its usual going rate. If you've been keen on getting a Kindle with a color display so you can better read comics, manga and the like, the Colorsoft is your only option. We enjoyed the colors that the screen can produce, plus its a zippy ereader a handy auto-adjusting front light and a solid 32GB of storage.