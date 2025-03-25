Amazon Spring Sale robot vacuum deals: The best sales from iRobot, Tineco, Shark and Anker

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The Amazon Big Spring sale may not be as huge as the company's Prime Day events — but it lasted longer. Now on the final day, we're continuing to track the best robot vacuum deals. Of course, the big news in robot vacuums right now is iRobot's announcement that it's not confident in its ability to continue operating. That's surprising considering the Roomba's dominance in the automated floor-bot market, with top picks in our budget and standard robo vac buying guides . Fortunately, a number of other brands make great vacs — and Roomba's are still available. We also found deals on a few of our recommended cordless stick vacs, which make great spot-cleaners to supplement the bots' automated runs.

This "essential" Roomba is relatively no-frills, but it has the added benefit of being a mopping robot in addition to a vacuum. It includes a washable mopping pad and a water reservoir so you can clean hard floors, and it will autonomously vacuum just like all of iRobot's other basic robovacs.

Shark PowerDetect cordless stick vacuum for $299 ($130 off) : This is a variant of the runner-up pick in our guide to cordless vacuums . It lacks the auto-empty base of the model we tested, but it's the same basic machine, which we found to have excellent suction power, plus a bright light and an articulating arm that helps suck up dirt in harder-to-reach places.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 for $400 ($200 off) : If you can't decide between a robot vacuum or a lightweight stick vac, you don't have to. The new Eufy E20 combines a robo vac, cordless upright and handheld vacuum in one machine. Plus the automatically emptying base holds a lot of debris for its size. While we found the robot performance to be better than the stick vac suction, it's still impressive and convenient for an all-in-one model.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX for $140 (44 percent off) : The "S" in the model name stands for "slim" and it was one of the more low-profile machines we tried. It's a pick in our guide to budget robot vacuums and has a long battery life and good suction power for its price. The main drawback is the lack of Wi-Fi, so instead of programming it with your phone, you'll use the included remote.

Shark's Matrix Plus robovac for $400 ($350 off) : In our testing, we've been consistently impressed with Shark vacuums — but they're not cheap. This machine can mop in addition to vacuum and is nearly half price at 47 percent off.

Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (LVAC-200) for $150 ($50 off): The lowest price we've tracked on this stick vac is $130 but this matches the lowest price we've seen this year. It's our runner up budget pick for a stick vac in our guide. It doesn't have a storage base and the bin is smallish, but it's lightweight and super affordable. It also disassembles easily for storage making its lack of base less of a deal breaker.

Tineco Pure ONE Station 5 for $349 ($110 off): This vac earned an honorable mention in our tests. The self-emptying base is a big selling point. We also liked the auto-adjusting suction and single-button start feature. The fact that it doesn't require proprietary bags helps keep down the long-term cost, too.

Tineco Pure ONE S11 cordless vacuum for $200 ($100 off with coupon): Click the coupon to get $95 off our top pick for a budget stick vac. We like that it automatically adjusts suction depending on what it's picking up and is relatively lightweight when you're pushing it around your floors. The bin is on the small side and the battery life isn't as good as on other models, but it's an easy-to-use, no-frills way to clean floors.