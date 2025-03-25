Amazon Spring Sale vacuum deals: This iRobot 2-in-1 vacuum and mop is still on sale for $149

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If you're looking for a budget-friendly robot vacuum that can handle both vacuuming and mopping, iRobot's Roomba Combo Essential just hit its lowest price ever. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, it's down to $149 from $275, matching the lowest price we've seen. It previously dipped to $149 during the holiday season and earlier this year, but it's unclear how long this deal will stick around this time.

As you can see in our roundup of the best budget robot vacuums, we've consistently rated iRobot's machines highly for their reliability and ease of use. The Roomba Combo Essential is a simple, no-frills option that both vacuums and mops, making it a solid pick for small apartments, dorm rooms or anyone who wants a cleaner floor without spending a fortune.

iRobot iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $149 $274.99 That's more than $100 off this robot that can vacuum and mop. See at Amazon

The vacuum uses special multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt, dust and pet hair from hard floors and carpets. Unlike some budget models that struggle with transitions, this one automatically adjusts to different surfaces, so you won't have to worry about it getting stuck. When it's time to mop, the built-in mopping pad wipes down hard floors, tackling light spills and everyday messes. It's not as advanced as iRobot's higher-end models with precision scrubbing, but it's a convenient way to keep your floors looking fresh with minimal effort.

One of iRobot Roomba Combo Essential's most convenient features is its auto-adjusting cleaning power — the robot increases suction when it detects extra debris, so it's more effective on high-traffic areas like entryways or around pet bowls. It also has cliff sensors to prevent it from tumbling down stairs and a low-profile design that helps it slip under some couches and other furniture for a more thorough clean.

Despite it being an entry-level robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba Combo Essential comes with app control and voice assistant support, so you can set cleaning schedules and initiate cleaning whether you're at home lounging on the couch or away on vacation. For $150, this is a solid deal for an iRobot machine that can vacuum and mop, especially considering its usual $275 price tag. If you've been thinking about automating some of your floor cleaning, this is one of the most affordable ways to do it.