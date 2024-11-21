Amazon's Echo Dot drops to only $23 for Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Yes, Black Friday is basically here and, though we're not sure where this year went, all the sales are softening the blow. Amazon, sure to be the home of a lot of shopping this year, has already marked down some of its most wanted products. Included in the sales is our choice for best smart speaker under $50, the fifth generation Amazon Echo Dot. Right now, you can pick up the speaker for just $23 — an all-time low price.

The fifth-gen Amazon Echo Dot came out in 2022 and has great features, including exceptionally loud and clear audio for its sticker price (let alone the discounted one). It has all the basics and does them well: letting you set alarm clocks and timers, streaming music and podcasts from your streamer of choice and using Alexa for all your questions.

If you're unsure about the Echo Dot then check out some of Amazon's other speakers on sale for Black Friday. There's the Echo Spot, which is back to its October Prime Day all-time low price of $45, down from $80.

Amazon originally released the Echo Spot in 2017, but discontinued it after two years. The new model launched earlier this year sans awkward bedside camera and plus a better quality display and sound. You can also pick up the Echo Pop for only $18, down from $40. This speaker is a great option if you want a solid device in a small room.

