Amazon's Echo Dot hits a record low of $23 thanks to this Prime Day deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you're looking for an affordable Echo speaker to add Alexa to another room in your home, this Prime Day deal on the Echo Dot will be hard to beat. The Echo Dot (5th gen) has dropped to $23 for Prime Day, which is cheaper than it was during the July sales event. This tiny smart speaker has improved audio that competes with more expensive rivals like the HomePod mini.

This Echo Dot model launched in 2022 with clearer vocals, deeper bass and more vibrant overall sound than previous generations. Of course, it will pale in comparison to bigger and much more expensive speakers, but good luck finding anything else of this quality for that sale price. It’s Engadget’s current pick for the best smart speaker under $50.

The speaker supports direct streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music. It works great for podcasts, too, and you can use it as a Bluetooth speaker with unsupported apps. Alexa lets you control smart home accessories, get weather updates and ask general questions. Fitting your home with smart speakers can be expensive, but this sale price could allow you to put Alexa in any room for a modest upfront investment.

The speaker has a cute, round shape and a minimalist style. It measures only 3.9 inches at its widest point and won’t take up much space on a table or desk. It's available in charcoal, white and blue — all on sale for the same price.

If you’re transforming your home into a smart home, you can opt for a bundle with a smart light for the same price. For $23, you can get a TP-Link Tapo smart color bulb and the smart speaker.

Although its audio isn’t quite in the same class as the Dot, the Echo Pop for even cheaper. The equally cute smart speaker is on sale for Prime Day for $18. This could be a good option if you’re fitting your home with Alexa devices, but there are some rooms where you won’t listen to music. Otherwise, the slightly more expensive Echo Dot will be the better bet.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.