Amazon's Fire Kids tablets are up to 54 percent off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The holidays are fast approaching and if you want to get gifts for the children in your life early (a true feat), then Amazon has a sale for you. Right now, a few of Amazon's Fire Kids tablets are on sale, including our pick for best kids tablet: the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet. It's currently down to $110 from $190 — a 42 percent discount.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is available in the colors Mint, Nebula and Happy Days. It has a 10.1-inch screen with 1080p full display and 13 hours of battery life. It's meant for kids aged six to 12 and comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers books, games, apps and more.

The Amazon Fire 10 Kids tablet has the same sale as its counterpart, dropping to $110 from $190. Then there's the Fire 7 Kids tablet, which is offering the best discounts at the moment. You can grab the 16GB model for half off — $55, down from $110 — or the 32GB model for 54 percent off — $60, down from $130. Unlike the other two, this one is geared towards children aged three to seven, but does offer many of the same features as its counterparts.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.