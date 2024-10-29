Amazon's Fire Max 11 tablet returns to a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Getting a really great tablet for an affordable price is quite an achievement. That's why we're excited to see that Amazon's Fire Max 11 tablet is currently on sale for $140, down from $230 — a 39 percent discount. The deal brings this 64GB tablet back to its all-time low price, previously seen during October Prime Day.

Amazon released the Fire Max 11 tablet in 2023 and we were immediately impressed with how much it offered for the price (especially now that it's discounted). It has slimmer bezels and a nice aluminum build, along with being just over a pound. Its 11-inch screen has a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution and is low blue light certified. Plus, it has a fingerprint sensor in the power button and supports Wi-Fi 6.

It's worth noting that this model comes with lockscreen ads. If that's a deal breaker then check out the sale on the 64GB version that is ad-free. Right now, it's 36 percent off, dropping to $155, from $245. You can even upgrade to the 128GB model without lockscreen ads for just $5, with a 43 percent discount dropping its price to $160 from $280.

