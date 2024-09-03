Amazon's Kindle is back on sale at its Prime Day price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

While you can do pretty much anything on your phone or tablet, sometimes having a dedicated device is the way to go. Opting for an ereader can help reduce eye strain compared with looking at a smartphone screen for hours on end. The battery will last longer too, and you won't have notifications popping up to distract you. So if you're someone who reads digital books and hasn't picked up an ereader yet (or you're tired of lugging around bulky paperbacks), it's worth considering Amazon's entry-level Kindle.

The Kindle has dropped from $100 to $85 . While that's not an all-time-low price, it matches the offer that we saw during Amazon's Prime Day sale in July.

The standard Kindle is our pick for the best budget ereader . With its six-inch, 300dpi E Ink display, it's the lightest and most compact model in Amazon's lineup at the moment.

The Kindle comes with 16GB of storage, which makes it handy for audiobooks. When you buy both an ebook and an audiobook from Amazon, you can swap between the two easily enough on your Kindle. Thanks to the Whispersync feature, you can read for a bit in a park then continue where you left off with the narrated version while you're on your way back home.

You can customize the reading experience by adjusting factors like the margins, font and text size, and even save your preferences as a theme or preset. While page turns are speedy, we felt that the touchscreen gestures didn't always consistently carry out the intended action. It's also worth bearing in mind that unlike other Kindles, this one has no waterproof rating, so you'll want to be careful with it at the beach or pool.

Meanwhile, there's one other thing worth noting here. This model debuted in 2022 and Amazon is expected to host its annual fall hardware event in the coming weeks. The Kindle is due for a refresh so we may see an updated model there. That said, if you're just looking for a relatively inexpensive ereader, this is a solid deal.

