Amazon's Smart Thermostat drops to $56 in this early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, so deals have begun to trickle in. The company’s own Smart Thermostat has dropped to just $56, which is 30 percent off. The typical price is a whopping $80, so this is a legit bargain. It’s not a record-low price, but it’s darn close.

This is a fantastic smart thermostat with a vast array of features. It integrates with Alexa, so you can lay in bed and bark orders at it to get the temperature just right. Adjustments can also be made via the Alexa app on your phone, if those vocal cords are running dry. App control lets you change your home’s temperature from afar, which is handy when on the way home from work.

This is, basically, a Honeywell thermostat packed with Amazon’s smart tech, so it’s durable, easy to use and reliable. It’s highly possible that a smart thermostat like this will help save money on those monthly energy bills, as you can set schedules or make adjustments while, say, on vacation.

On the downside, this is a real-deal thermostat, so it requires a C-wire connection or a power adapter. Both of these kits are sold separately. The bundle with the C-wire connector is also on sale for $78.

It does lack a couple of the features found with some of its more expensive rivals, like the Google Nest thermostat. There are no touchscreen controls and no motion sensor. The voice and app controls, however, more than make up these omissions.

