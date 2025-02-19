An Anker 10K magnetic power bank is cheaper than ever

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It's never a bad idea to have a portable power bank on hand, just in case your devices run a little low on juice while you're out and about. Anker makes some of our favorite power banks, and one has dropped to its lowest price to date. The Anker 633 Magnetic Battery is currently 27 percent off at $40.

As the name suggests, you can attach a compatible phone (it's designed primarily for iPhones with MagSafe support) to the power bank magnetically for wireless charging. The 633 folds out at the back, so it doubles as a stand. You can use the device to hold your phone during the work day, or to position it horizontally to watch videos in landscape mode while you're perhaps on a train or plane. It's possible to plug in the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery while you're charging your device wirelessly as well.

Anker Anker 633 Magnetic Battery $40 $54.99 A handy magnetic charger from Anker that works with MagSafe-compatible iPhones has dropped to a record low of $40. See at Amazon

Anker notes that the USB-C port (which allows you to charge all kinds of other devices) has a maximum input and output of 20W. As such, you can charge your device up to three times faster than with a regular 5W charger, the company says. It'll be faster than charging your device wirelessly too, as that function has an output of 7.5W.

The power bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh. That's enough to fully charge an iPhone 16 between two and three times. Meanwhile, Anker has some safety measures in place to help protect the charger and your devices. The MultiProtect system's features include temperature control, foreign object detection and radiation shielding.

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